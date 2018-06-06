VMware NSX Cloud: A New and Improved Model for Multi-cloud Networking and Security

Remember the headlines years ago, asking what would win: public cloud or private cloud? Or hybrid cloud? And everyone had different definitions for each? Of course, as it often is with technology trends, our “or” questions have “and” answers. Let’s imagine current day, where you might see one group running an application on-premises with absolutely zero plans for it to go anywhere. In a far-away land, several desks or cubes away, some savvy developers are building a new innovation – it could be a new service type, a new app, a new feature on a website – directly in AWS. A few desks further, and someone indeed may believe that AWS app belongs back on premises. Finally, in the same organization, an IT group is looking at how Microsoft Azure is offering a compelling alternative to hosting an app they’re just not interested in maintaining anymore.

This is just one example of a potential multi-cloud scenario. Each organization’s specific needs are different, yet this array of parallel cloud uses is not a foreign one to many organizations. In fact, in this year’s “State of the Cloud” report, RightScale found that organizations use five clouds on average.

At the same time, the pace of growth in malicious attacks, as well as the criticality of keeping an organization’s data protected, are each arguably higher than ever. The need for operational oversight, visibility, and control, of our apps and data is clearly there, but we don’t want it to come at the cost of the speed we gain from using the latest cloud technologies. The question then arises: how can these operational goals be achieved for the entire organization, given the proprietary technology choices between my various private and public clouds? What about when I don’t have operational control of the physical infrastructure or hypervisor, as is the case with many public cloud environments?

Via the fine folks at VMware!