VMware NSX Attains Common Criteria Certification

VMware NSX Attains Common Criteria Certification
Today announced that VMware NSX® has achieved the Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) 2+ certification under the Common Criteria Evaluation and Certification Scheme. The certification validates that VMware NSX satisfies stringent government security standards and requirements for deployment. Government IT departments are faced with updating their wealth of legacy systems while in a risk-averse culture. In efforts to modernize existing systems, many IT departments are exploring efficient and secure virtual networks that reduce cyber-threat, improve operational efficiency and reduce disaster recovery time. VMware NSX enables Federal departments and agencies, international governments and agencies, and other highly regulated industries and sectors to implement network virtualization to modernize data centers, integrate with public clouds and transform security.

“Governments globally are working to optimize their IT spend and are increasingly focused on delivering more value using limited resources,” said Milin Desai, vice president of product management, Networking and Security Business Unit, VMware. “With VMware’s software-defined approach that includes VMware NSX, we can deliver greater efficiency and security for existing systems while enabling a modern infrastructure that is both cloud and new-app ready.”

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
