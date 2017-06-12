VMware NSX and Check Point vSEC
One of the current challenges of data center security is the East-West traffic that has become so pervasive as modern applications communicate a great deal between their different components. Conventional perimeter security is poorly placed to secure these lateral flows, to promote a zero-trust model in order to prevent threats moving within each application layer. VMware NSX addresses this, providing virtual firewall at the virtual NIC of each VM with a management framework where micro-segmentation is achievable with a sensible level of overhead. Check Point vSEC can be deployed in conjunction to provide threat and malware protection.
The VMware NSX Distributed Firewall (DFW) protects East-West L2-L4 traffic within the virtual data center. The DFW operates in the vSphere kernel and provides a firewall at the NIC of every VM. This enables micro-segmented, zero-trust networking with dynamic security policy leveraging the vCenter knowledge of VMs and applications to build policy rather than using IP or MAC addresses that may change. Tools for automation and orchestration as well as a rich set of APIs for partner and customer extensibility complete the toolset for security without impossible management overhead. While this is a dramatic improvement in the security posture of most data centers, layer 4 policies may not prevent malware or other threats that propagate via standard, likely permitted, protocols.
