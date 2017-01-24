VMware: New Reviewer’s Guide for View in VMware Horizon 7 – A Series of Mini-Guides
I am very happy to announce that we just posted the first four mini-guides in a series of seven to bring you the latest update of View, the main component of VMware Horizon 7! Unlike previous Reviewer’s Guides, you are getting the latest updates literally as soon as we complete each section. The result? Shorter pieces that are easier to digest.
The first four mini-guides of the series are now available:
With the exception of the Overview and the Installation and Configuration, each mini-guide focuses on a particular use case, accompanied by exercises to explore relevant features. The mini-guides cover topics such as preparing virtual machines for desktop pools, using instant clones, setting up desktop pools (full- and linked-clones), exploring the benefits of Smart Policies, and provisioning users.
Read the entire article here, New Reviewer’s Guide for View in VMware Horizon 7 – A Series of Mini-Guides – VMware End-User Computing Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper