VMware: New Reviewer’s Guide for View in VMware Horizon 7 – A Series of Mini-Guides

I am very happy to announce that we just posted the first four mini-guides in a series of seven to bring you the latest update of View, the main component of VMware Horizon 7! Unlike previous Reviewer’s Guides, you are getting the latest updates literally as soon as we complete each section. The result? Shorter pieces that are easier to digest.

The first four mini-guides of the series are now available:

With the exception of the Overview and the Installation and Configuration, each mini-guide focuses on a particular use case, accompanied by exercises to explore relevant features. The mini-guides cover topics such as preparing virtual machines for desktop pools, using instant clones, setting up desktop pools (full- and linked-clones), exploring the benefits of Smart Policies, and provisioning users.

Read the entire article here, New Reviewer’s Guide for View in VMware Horizon 7 – A Series of Mini-Guides – VMware End-User Computing Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!