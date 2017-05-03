VMware: New Research – Top 10 Identity and Access Management Challenges

As organizations undergo digital transformation, they experience challenges along the way. This is due to the fact that this transformation often requires them to update and/or replace legacy solutions. They also have to implement new ways of securing access from the plethora of devices out there.

We recently fielded a research study with several hundred respondents worldwide to better understand the top identity and access management challenges that customers are facing.

Below are my top three takeaways from the VMware survey:

Takeaway #1: Most organizations allow end users to access corporate resources other than email from a personal device.

Email is often the first app that many of us think about accessing from our personal devices, but the reality is that we need more than that. The research shows that end users also need access to files and internal websites in order to be productive.

Read the entire article here, New Research: Top 10 Identity and Access Management Challenges

via the fine folks at VMware!