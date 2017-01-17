VMware: New Report Names vSAN #1 in HCI Purchases or Evaluations

A recent report from technology research and advisory firm Evaluator Group notes that hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions continue to gain traction in the market. The report notes that VMware vSAN was the #1 HCI solution purchased or evaluated by a wide margin of organizations surveyed (63 percent). Dell-EMC VxRail, powered by VMware vSphere and vSAN, ranked second in purchases or evaluations according to respondents. Seventy-two percent of organizations surveyed selected vSphere as the hypervisor of choice for their HCI solution.

“Hyperconverged Infrastructures in the Enterprise” found that organizations are interested in HCI solutions to help simplify their infrastructure by dramatically reducing the amount of time to deployment and increasing agility to meet business demands. According to the report, 53 percent of survey respondents are attracted to HCI’s “ease of operations” followed by “ease of implementation” (52 percent) and “consolidation of physical infrastructure” (52 percent), respectively.

The report also found that 70 percent of the survey respondents are looking at HCI solutions to either replace, refresh or upgrade existing infrastructure. The report identified leading HCI use cases as infrastructure consolidation, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), server virtualization, backup/DR and private cloud.

Read the entire article here, New Report Names vSAN #1 in HCI Purchases or Evaluations

via the fine folks at VMware!