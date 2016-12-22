VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

VMware App Volumes

Windows 10 support fo App Volumes 2.12 (2148177)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware ESXi

Enabling the config option vmxnet3FlapThrottleRate in a virtual machine (2148348)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

Support for OSP upgrade in VMware Tools 10.1.0 and later (2143638)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

Map disk region events are generated during the virtual machine back up (2148199)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 fails after reboot with an older version of VMware Tools (2147413)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware Horizon

Display protocol error when connecting to View Machine using Blast (2148267)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

Horizon Agent fails to start after FIPS mode is disabled by group policy on the agent machine (2148308)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

Real-Time Audio-Video limitations for remote desktops and apps on Windows Server 2016 (2148202)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

USB device splitting rules do not work after a reset port action on the agent machine (2148239)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

Recompose/reprovision of multiple desktops on a pool changes VC health status to RED (2147660)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware Horizon Client

Cannot share local folders and drives in Horizon Client 4.3 for Chrome OS (2148303)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

VMware Identity Manager

vIDM ignores Network Ranges and Break Dual Authentication Access when a Load Balancer is present (2147418)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware Integrated OpenStack

VIO custom.yml 2.5 build 3955000 (2146287)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VIO Custom.yml [Main Page] (2146290)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VIO Images on Glance datastore are not deleted by NOVA (2147561)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VIO 3.0 post deployment error (2147563)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VIO Unable to deploy an instance using a custom flavor (2147741)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

Using the cinder command line against the public IP fail with the error: Bad Request (HTTP 400) (2145652)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VIO custom.yml 2.0.3 build 3717954 (2146288)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VIO 3.0 Deployment unable to parse some non-ASCII characters (2148184)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VIO 3.0 compact install configuration error while try to configure swift storage (2147913)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VIO 3.0 Deployment Error while selecting the OMS (management cluster) when used with vCenter Server 6.5 (2148068)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware IT Business Management Advanced

Flows using the Performance Business Rules view as input cannot be committed or run successfully (2072689)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware IT Business Management Enterprise

Date format is discarded for cost model upload in vRealize Business Advanced and Enterprise 8.0.0 (2073169)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware SDDC Manager

A Virtual Infrastructure workload domain creation workflow fails at task NSX: Configure VXLAN (2148347)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

Intermittent Connectivity During the Bring-Up Workflow Affects Tasks That Depend on SSH (2148260)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

Troubleshooting Host Prep Cluster Failures Displayed in SDDC Manager Client’s LCM Inventory Screen (2148261)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

Incorrect Error Message Appears In Secondary Racks’ SDDC Manager VMs When No Connectivity to ISVM VMs on Primary Rack (2148264)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

SDDC Manager Client’s LCM Update Screen Displays Java Exception Errors Text When vCenter Server VM Goes Down During an Upgrade (2148266)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

Browser pops up INVALID_SESSION_ID error when you log in to the SDDC Manager client (2148345)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

SDDC Manager Hardware Management Services (HMS) Fails to Respond (2148244)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VDI Workload Domain Deletion Workflow User Interface Incorrectly Shows a Failure at Task Named DeleteIaaSDomainTask (2148279)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

“invalid credentials LDAP Error 49” error starting Inventory Services in vCenter Server 6.0 (2147280)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vCenter Server

“VM Failover Response” seen erroneously in the virtual machine summary in the vSphere Web Client (2148084)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

“An error occurred while starting ‘vmonapi’ Failed to start VMware Service lifecycle Manager API Service.” error upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5 (2148197)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

“Failed to get management network information.” error configuring vCenter HA (2147932)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

FAQ: vCenter High Availability (2148003)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

Intermediate SSL certificate not exported when upgrading from an external Single Sign-On Server to vSphere 6.5 Platform Services Controller (2148196)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

“error while loading shared libraries” error when upgrading to vCenter Server Appliance 6.5 (2148215)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Air

Unstretching a Hybrid Cloud Manager Extended Network (2148313)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Director

vMotion fails after decomissioning vCloud Director or moving a VM out of the vCD environment (2147415)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider

Deployment from Template with hardware modifications fails to create in vCloud Director for SP (2147106)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Usage Meter

Usage Meter Web UI Timeouts (2145367)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware View

VMWare Identity Manager launched VIEW desktops or RDSH Applications fail with “Error encountered while authenticating” (2144331)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware Virtual Disk Development

VDDK opens the disk using NBD Transport mode instead of Advance Transport mode (2147617)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware vRealize Business for Cloud Standard

“Migration process failed halfway” error in vRealize Business for Cloud 7.01 (2145404)

Date Published: 12/13/2016

Log location on vRealize Business Standard appliance (2146432)

Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware vRealize Log Insight

Format of the alert e-mail subject line changed in vRealize Log Insight 3.0 (2147113)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

VMware vRealize Network Insight

Upgrading vRealize Network Insight to version 3.2 (2148271)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vRealize Operations Manager

After upgrading to vRealize Operations Manager 6.4 Objects show no Collection Status (2148312)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

Running a report fails intermittently in vRealize Operations Manager 6.1 (2148335)

Date Published: 12/16/2016

vRealize Operations for Horizon Broker Agent Configuration Utility Will Not Start (2147533)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

Data Collection fails for vRealize Automation Adapter Instance in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x (2147537)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator

MySQL DB installation in vRealize Orchestrator 7.2 fails (2148277)

Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vSphere Data Protection

vSphere Data Protection backup fails due to VMDK size (2147760)

Date Published: 12/15/2016

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

via the fine folks at VMware Support.