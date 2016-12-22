Home Applications VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

0
VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest
0
VMware-Feature-Image.png
now viewing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

ClearSky Feature Image
now playing

Will your Enterprise Migrate to Hybrid Cloud in 2017?

Devolutions Feature Image
now playing

New Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) Feature: Root Settings

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

Veeam Feature Image
now playing

Organize your exciting trip to VeeamON 2017

What-Matrix Feature Image
now playing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

Marius Image
now playing

Leveraging Microsoft Azure with Citrix NetScaler HA

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Publishing Content Using the XenApp and XenDesktop Service

DataCore Feature Image
now playing

Top Trends You Need to Know

VMware App Volumes 
Windows 10 support fo App Volumes 2.12 (2148177)
Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware ESXi
Enabling the config option vmxnet3FlapThrottleRate in a virtual machine (2148348)
Date Published: 12/16/2016
Support for OSP upgrade in VMware Tools 10.1.0 and later (2143638)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
Map disk region events are generated during the virtual machine back up (2148199)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 fails after reboot with an older version of VMware Tools (2147413)
Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware Horizon
Display protocol error when connecting to View Machine using Blast (2148267)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
Horizon Agent fails to start after FIPS mode is disabled by group policy on the agent machine (2148308)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
Real-Time Audio-Video limitations for remote desktops and apps on Windows Server 2016 (2148202)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
USB device splitting rules do not work after a reset port action on the agent machine (2148239)
Date Published: 12/13/2016
Recompose/reprovision of multiple desktops on a pool changes VC health status to RED (2147660)
Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware Horizon Client
Cannot share local folders and drives in Horizon Client 4.3 for Chrome OS (2148303)
Date Published: 12/16/2016

VMware Identity Manager
vIDM ignores Network Ranges and Break Dual Authentication Access when a Load Balancer is present (2147418)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware Integrated OpenStack
VIO custom.yml 2.5 build 3955000 (2146287)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
VIO Custom.yml [Main Page] (2146290)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
VIO Images on Glance datastore are not deleted by NOVA (2147561)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
VIO 3.0 post deployment error (2147563)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
VIO Unable to deploy an instance using a custom flavor (2147741)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
Using the cinder command line against the public IP fail with the error: Bad Request (HTTP 400) (2145652)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
VIO custom.yml 2.0.3 build 3717954 (2146288)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
VIO 3.0 Deployment unable to parse some non-ASCII characters (2148184)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
VIO 3.0 compact install configuration error while try to configure swift storage (2147913)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
VIO 3.0 Deployment Error while selecting the OMS (management cluster) when used with vCenter Server 6.5 (2148068)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware IT Business Management Advanced
Flows using the Performance Business Rules view as input cannot be committed or run successfully (2072689)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware IT Business Management Enterprise
Date format is discarded for cost model upload in vRealize Business Advanced and Enterprise 8.0.0 (2073169)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware SDDC Manager
A Virtual Infrastructure workload domain creation workflow fails at task NSX: Configure VXLAN (2148347)
Date Published: 12/16/2016
Intermittent Connectivity During the Bring-Up Workflow Affects Tasks That Depend on SSH (2148260)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
Troubleshooting Host Prep Cluster Failures Displayed in SDDC Manager Client’s LCM Inventory Screen (2148261)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
Incorrect Error Message Appears In Secondary Racks’ SDDC Manager VMs When No Connectivity to ISVM VMs on Primary Rack (2148264)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
SDDC Manager Client’s LCM Update Screen Displays Java Exception Errors Text When vCenter Server VM Goes Down During an Upgrade (2148266)
Date Published: 12/13/2016
Browser pops up INVALID_SESSION_ID error when you log in to the SDDC Manager client (2148345)
Date Published: 12/16/2016
SDDC Manager Hardware Management Services (HMS) Fails to Respond (2148244)
Date Published: 12/12/2016
VDI Workload Domain Deletion Workflow User Interface Incorrectly Shows a Failure at Task Named DeleteIaaSDomainTask (2148279)
Date Published: 12/13/2016
“invalid credentials LDAP Error 49” error starting Inventory Services in vCenter Server 6.0 (2147280)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vCenter Server
“VM Failover Response” seen erroneously in the virtual machine summary in the vSphere Web Client (2148084)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
“An error occurred while starting ‘vmonapi’ Failed to start VMware Service lifecycle Manager API Service.” error upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5 (2148197)
Date Published: 12/13/2016
VMware vCenter Server Appliance 
“Failed to get management network information.” error configuring vCenter HA (2147932)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
FAQ: vCenter High Availability (2148003)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
Intermediate SSL certificate not exported when upgrading from an external Single Sign-On Server to vSphere 6.5 Platform Services Controller (2148196)
Date Published: 12/15/2016
“error while loading shared libraries” error when upgrading to vCenter Server Appliance 6.5 (2148215)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Air
Unstretching a Hybrid Cloud Manager Extended Network (2148313)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Director
vMotion fails after decomissioning vCloud Director or moving a VM out of the vCD environment (2147415)
Date Published: 12/13/2016

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider
Deployment from Template with hardware modifications fails to create in vCloud Director for SP (2147106)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vCloud Usage Meter
Usage Meter Web UI Timeouts (2145367)
Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware View
VMWare Identity Manager launched VIEW desktops or RDSH Applications fail with “Error encountered while authenticating” (2144331)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware Virtual Disk Development
VDDK opens the disk using NBD Transport mode instead of Advance Transport mode (2147617)
Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware vRealize Business for Cloud Standard
“Migration process failed halfway” error in vRealize Business for Cloud 7.01 (2145404)
Date Published: 12/13/2016
Log location on vRealize Business Standard appliance (2146432)
Date Published: 12/12/2016

VMware vRealize Log Insight
Format of the alert e-mail subject line changed in vRealize Log Insight 3.0 (2147113)
Date Published: 12/16/2016

VMware vRealize Network Insight
Upgrading vRealize Network Insight to version 3.2 (2148271)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

VMware vRealize Operations Manager
After upgrading to vRealize Operations Manager 6.4 Objects show no Collection Status (2148312)
Date Published: 12/16/2016
Running a report fails intermittently in vRealize Operations Manager 6.1 (2148335)
Date Published: 12/16/2016
vRealize Operations for Horizon Broker Agent Configuration Utility Will Not Start (2147533)
Date Published: 12/14/2016
Data Collection fails for vRealize Automation Adapter Instance in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x (2147537)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator
MySQL DB installation in vRealize Orchestrator 7.2 fails (2148277)
Date Published: 12/14/2016

VMware vSphere Data Protection
vSphere Data Protection backup fails due to VMDK size (2147760)
Date Published: 12/15/2016

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 – KB Digest

via the fine folks at VMware Support.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
Development
Management
Monitoring
Networking
Open Source
Security
Storage
User Management
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!