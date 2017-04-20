VMware: New Hands-on Labs and Chance to win a DJI Mavic Pro Drone

We are incredibly happy to announce our latest release of Hands-on Labs and a very cool DJI Drone Raffle Giveaway for taking any of our eligible Hands-on Labs. Please visit our official contest site for more details Contest runs from April 19th to May 19th 2017 Giveaway is for US residents only, sorry no VMware employees.

Below is a list of our recently released Hands-on Labs for our Spring Release. We would also like to thank our entire team for making this happen. You can take any of these labs from our Hands-on Labs site http://labs.hol.vmware.com

Newly released Hands-on Labs

HOL-1731-SDC-1 – What’s New: Virtual SAN v6.5





HOL-1731-SDC-2 – Advanced vSAN 6.5: Operations





HOL-1733 – What’s New: vRealize Automation v7.2





HOL-1810-01-SDC – Virtualization 101: Introduction to vSphere

Updates to existing Hands-on Labs

HOL-1701 (all lab codes) – Updated to vROps v6.5 and Log Insight v4. Includes updates to VOA Hands-on Labs





HOL-1706-SDC-5 – VMware Cloud Foundation





HOL-1710 – Updating to the GA release of vSphere v6.5. Log Insight content





HOL-1728-SDC-1 – General updates





HOL-1730-USE-1 – Updated to Cloud Native GA code





HOL-1751-MBL-1 – New module to include Instant Clones





HOL-1756-MBL-1 – New interactive simulation lab and renamed to Horizon Cloud-Hosted Infrastructure – Explore and Manage





HOL-1757 Updated to AirWatch v9.0





HOL-1787-USE-1 – New features of vCD





HOL-1790-CHG-1 – Updated for vRA 7.2

