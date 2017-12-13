VMware: New Global Research Reveals Keys to Unlocking Successful Multi-Cloud Adoption

Study Conducted by MIT Technology Review Custom and commissioned by VMware Highlights that Multi-Cloud Challenges Center on Impact to People, Processes and Inconsistent Environments

IT Decision Makers Believe Success in Cloud Gets Better with Time

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, in association with MIT Technology Review Custom, today revealed findings from a new global study focused on the adoption of multi-cloud environments. The research, “After Deployment Storms, Skies Turn Sunny For Multi-Cloud Environments,” analyzed the attitude of more than 1,300 global IT decision makers in large enterprises toward cloud adoption.

A multi-cloud strategy is becoming more commonplace across a variety of organizations, regardless of the industry. Complications around vendor lock-in, data sovereignty, innovation and the need for workload-specific services are driving organizations to leverage multiple clouds to achieve business success. The study finds that while there are inherent challenges in deployment, the benefits are too consequential and only get better over time.

Research Key Findings:

Organizations Must Overcome Inherent Technical Challenges of Multi-Cloud

Embarking on multi-cloud adoption comes with inherent technical challenges. Over half (57 percent) of respondents cited technical challenges and the demand for new skills and staff as unexpected, critical learnings from managing multiple clouds. Respondents reported the integration of legacy systems (62 percent) and understanding the new technology (61 percent) as the toughest challenges endured in the process. Difficulties in the migration and management of data from one cloud to another, ensuring all data is switched over and potential data loss were also cited heavily, noting that effective planning is critical.



Change Management Proves Essential in Preparing Teams for Cloud Adoption

Separate from challenges associated with technology, respondents confirmed that moving to a cloud environment impacts people and processes. Respondents reported the largest effect to an organization moving to the cloud was in data governance (26 percent), followed by skills (22 percent), policies (16 percent), the addition and reduction of staff (16 percent), a broader vendor set (15 percent) and increased human error (7 percent). Many experienced users advised those considering a move to the cloud to conduct proper research and extensive planning to ensure alignment and a positive outlook on upcoming changes. Changes made to organizations as a result of moving to multi-cloud environments include shifting security protocols (70 percent), staff training (64 percent), budgeting (64 percent), processes (63 percent), staff (53 percent), and culture (53 percent).



Like Many Things in Life, Success in Cloud Gets Better with Time

Organizations are always on a learning curve when it comes to the adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). According to the report, an extended experience within the cloud environment positively influences how organizations view and use the technology. Respondents in their first year of multi-cloud adoption rated the importance of all cloud benefits lower than experienced users with six or more years under their belt. The most drastic differences in attitude were the perceived improved benefits of cloud security (70.3 percent of new adopters versus 91.3 percent of seasoned users) – a change of 21 percent. Other significant changes in perspective between new adopters and experienced users included the benefits of scalability (64.8 percent to 80.1 percent: 15.3 percent change), increased agility (68.9 percent to 83.5 percent: 14.6 percent change), and data privacy (74.4 percent to 88.6 percent 14.2 percent change), respectively. Interestingly, perceived benefits associated with efficiencies changed the least, increasing only 5.1 percent after six years. (83.8 percent to 88.9)



“The race to digital transformation is driving the need for global organizations to dramatically speed application delivery, while simultaneously fueling innovation and becoming more agile in the process,” said Ajay Patel, senior vice president, product development, Cloud Services, VMware. “With digital business changing how industries operate, organizations are increasingly looking to multiple clouds to support the drive to become more secure, innovative, efficient and agile. This study highlights what it takes for a successful multi-cloud approach that not only allows companies to realize the true benefits of the cloud but helps them capitalize on emerging technologies to run a competitive, successful business. With time, organizations are on a path to reap the full, long term benefits of multi-cloud environments.”

“A multi-cloud environment brings many recognized benefits to help organizations meet the high demands of today’s digital economy,” says Owen Jenkins, vice-president of planning for Kadence International, a global research firm, commenting on the research produced by MIT Technology Review Custom. “While the research shows that there are technical challenges inherent with multi-cloud adoption, the confidence in its benefits grows significant, especially in the areas of efficiency and agility, to such an extent that one of the biggest piece of advice from users is ‘just go for it’.”

About “ After Deployment Storms, Skies Turn Sunny For Multi-Cloud Environments” Research Report

Sponsored by VMware, the research was conducted online by Kadence International on behalf of MIT Technology Review Custom. The online survey was conducted in summer 2017 and polled 1,355 global respondents. The survey targeted IT decision makers in large enterprises that were already in a multi-cloud environment. Ten countries across North America, Europe and Asia were surveyed in the research including the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Australia, China, Japan and India.

Additional Resources

