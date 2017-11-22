VMware: New architectures challenge traditional views of data locality

There’s been a fair amount of digital ink spilled lately over the topic of “data locality”. If you missed the discussion, you can read a detailed analysis by DeepStorage.net in their published report. But to save you some time, here’s the quick recap:

Data Locality (DL) in the context of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) refers to ensuring that a copy of the data (storage) required by a virtual machine (VM) always resides on the same physical server as the VM itself. The basic idea is that you can improve application performance by keeping the data on the same server as the workload, eliminating the need for network-based data access. While this seems like a good idea on the surface, in today’s fast evolving, agile IT infrastructure built on high-speed (especially relative to storage) networks, data locality has its limits.

When Does Data Locality Make Sense?

It is certainly true that some level of general data locality makes sense, especially where slower WAN or internet links are involved. For example, data locality makes perfect sense for an active/active stretched cluster between data centers in different cities or for the caching tier of a storage system.

Read the entire article here, New architectures challenge traditional views of data locality

Via the fine folks at VMware!