VMware: Network Overview and Power Settings

Within vRealize Operations (vROps), you can connect different management packs to extend functionality — importing data from other platforms to turn vROps into a unique console for all the insight that you need.

The Cisco UCS Management Pack from Blue Medora offers customers extensive insight into their environments to drive better performance and simplify troubleshooting. Cisco created a modern, flexible computing platform with B-series blades and/or C-series rack servers in a chassis that connects to your Cisco networking infrastructure seamlessly through fabric interconnects, or special Nexus switches, in the rack. The fabric interconnects (FI) provide ethernet, FCoE or FC connectivity. In addition, the computing modules need no settings or updates to be put into production immediately. As a result, the UCS platform is used in a lot of hyperconverged platforms like NetApp FlexPod or VCE Vblock.

In this blog post, I will highlight two practical use cases of the Cisco UCS Management Pack from Blue Medora that you can test and use in your environment. For these examples I am using my own vRealize Operations setup, version 6.5, connected to a UCS chassis in the Blue Medora Lab and a Cisco Nexus switch (hey, it’s only a test lab!).

