VMware: Network Infrastructure and Cloud Strategy

Both by accident and design, cloud computing is redefining enterprise IT strategy. The proliferation of cloud services has been so rapid and pervasive that the majority of organizations don’t even know how many are involved in their business. A recent survey demonstrated that most enterprises believe they are engaged with just three cloud services, but the average enterprise is already interacting with at least eight. For many organizations today, the imperative is to add the cloud service or application first. Often, the addition is driven by a line of business (LOB) working around IT.

For the enterprise, these multiple clouds can pose challenges to network security and performance standards. A central issue is how to manage and work across clouds as each has its own management APIs, distinct networking and security capabilities, and so on. Operating across multiple clouds can also expose the enterprise to new security threats. Many organizations are reluctant to migrate mission-critical applications from on-premise data centers to public cloud platforms because of concerns over data security, regulatory compliance, and application performance.

The Achilles Heel

These challenges only add to the already difficult task of managing an increasingly complex and heterogeneous IT environment that may include an on-premises private cloud, private data centers, co-location facilities, and other hosted, managed services.

