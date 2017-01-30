VMware: NetApp SRA 4.0 for Site Recovery Manager
The other day I saw NetApp announced a new Storage Replication Adapter for VMware Site Recovery Manager so I reached out to my NetApp buddy Chris Gebhardt for more details. Chris shared the following information so I thought I would pass it along.
By Chris Gebhardt, Principle Technical Marketing Engineer at NetApp
For those who may be familiar with VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM) but not familiar with SRM’s Storage Replication Adapter (SRA), the SRA is a storage vendor-specific plug-in for VMware vCenter that enables communication between SRM and the storage controller. The SRA performs the storage functions for SRM from discovering arrays, test and recovery of DR plans, reprotect, and failback.
Read the entire article here, NetApp SRA 4.0 for Site Recovery Manager
via the fine folks at VMware!
