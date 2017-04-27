VMware strives to provide an environment where innovation thrives and all employees can reach their full potential. So, we’re proud to announce that our organization has been named one of the Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area by consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

VMware came in no. 15 on the list of large employers. The rankings considered surveys from more than 220,000 co-workers who assessed their organizations’ fairness, management, camaraderie and other factors crucial to a high-performance workplace.

At the top quartile of surveyed organizations, employees were more likely than those at peer companies to say:

Managers involve people in decisions

Promotions go to those who best deserve them

They receive a fair share of their organizations’ profits

Read the entire article here, VMware Named One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by Great Place to Work and Fortune

