VMware Named Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for EMM

For the seventh consecutive year, Gartner named VMware a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).The independent research firm’s Magic Quadrant market report positions EMM vendors among four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche players. Vendors fall into one of the four quadrants based on how they are positioned along two axes: ability to execute and completeness of vision.

For the second time in a row, VMware was positioned the highest on both axes. According to Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager of VMware End-User Computing, that is because AirWatch delivers a comprehensive set of EMM features for a broad range of platforms and devices, and as part of Workspace ONE, helps drive digital transformation.

