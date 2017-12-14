Home News VMware Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments

VMware Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments

0
VMware Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments
0

An Industry-Leading UEM Solution, High-Profile Customer Deployments and IoT-focused Solutions and Partnerships Solidify VMware’s Position as a Leader

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2017 Vendor Assessment.” The report profiled 13 vendors and VMware’s digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE™ powered by AirWatch®, was recognized as a leading solution for ruggedized/IoT device deployment and management.

Considering the wide range of emerging non-traditional endpoints, it’s critical organizations invest in a holistic unified endpoint management (UEM) framework that can manage and secure the breadth of devices and operating systems and support the scalability these projects often require. A UEM solution should manage ruggedized devices alongside all other enterprise endpoints including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android devices. VMware Workspace ONE provides a single solution to enable unified management of all employee devices including rugged devices from initial pilots to large-scale deployments.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “[VMware] was among the early EMM vendors to support and highlight customer deployments of the technology for management of nontraditional mobile endpoints. VMware has had some of the most visible customer wins in terms of EMM-led IoT device management, and there is a strong road map around enterprise-focused IoT in terms of connected conference rooms, peripherals and mobile printers, and wearables.”

VMware partners with many hardware OEMs and app developers in the rugged device space. These partnerships aim to help customers save time and resources with low-touch enrollment and configuration, protect corporate data with device controls and policies, give workers access to mission-critical apps that drive business operations, and assist users in the field with remote management tools. Workspace ONE helps numerous organizations across a variety of industries support both legacy and Android-based rugged solutions, peripherals, and smart glasses, alongside their other laptop and enterprise device deployments, from a single console.

The IDC MarketScape report also adds, “VMware has decided to create a separate BU to focus on IoT and the 95% of the other IoT infrastructure that AirWatch is not focused (automotive/transportation, energy, smart cities, manufacturing, etc.), which requires unique functionality to manage, monitor, security and scale to millions of objects.”

VMware delivers the broadest IoT coverage with its Workspace ONE and VMware Pulse™ IoT Center™ solutions. Pulse IoT Center is a new solution, highly focused on enterprise IoT and IoT edge systems, gateways and connected devices/Things and their sensors. The solution leverages proven technologies from VMware for device management, and adds new capabilities that will deliver the monitoring, anomaly detection, security and support for a three-tier architecture required for IoT use cases. The first solution in a new family of VMware IoT offerings, VMware Pulse IoT Center is expected to become available in VMware’s Q4 of fiscal 2018.

“As enterprises continue to embrace IoT and edge computing, customers will need to consider an end-to-end approach to edge infrastructure management and security. With products such as Workspace ONE and Pulse IoT Center, VMware is well positioned to partner with our customers to deliver a comprehensive method to the management and security of IoT and the edge,” explained Ray O’Farrell, executive vice president and chief technology officer for VMware and general manager for Dell Technologies’ IoT division. “We will continue to partner closely with customers and leverage a broad partner ecosystem as we innovate and bring new IoT/edge solutions to market in the future.”

Additional Resources

VMware, Workspace ONE, AirWatch, Pulse and Pulse IoT Center are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

Categories:
News
VMware
VMware

VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512477180_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: Getting Started with Serverless Computing Using AWS Lambda

          With serverless computing, you can build and run applications without the need for provisioning or managing servers. Serverless computing means that you can build web, mobile, and IoT backends, run stream processing or big data workloads, run chatbots, and more. In this session, learn how to get started with serverless computing with AWS Lambda, which […]

          read more
          1512648454_hqdefault.jpg

          Scaling Redis Workloads with Amazon ElastiCache – AWS Online Tech Talks Video

          1513187228_maxresdefault.jpg

          Performance comparison of Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.7 with Citrix Receiver for Mac 12.8 – Video

          1512761785_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Faster AI Deployment with NVIDIA TensorRT

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video