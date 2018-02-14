Home Applications VMware Named a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

VMware Named a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure

VMware Named a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure
VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) today announced that VMware has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner, Inc.’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure. (1)

“In our view, Gartner has recognized the important role software plays in powering next-generation hyperconverged infrastructure in this report,” said Lee Caswell, vice president of product, Storage and Availability Business Unit, VMware. “We believe this Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure captures the strong momentum behind long-term, strategic HCI platforms from software-focused vendors like VMware. We further believe that VMware’s placement in the Leaders quadrant validates the impact our comprehensive vision, strategy, and VMware vSAN offering are having in today’s IT environments.”

Gartner Magic Quadrant Hyperconverged Infrastructure Summary 
Gartner states that “Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is a category of scale-out software-integrated infrastructure that applies a modular approach to compute, network and storage on standard hardware, leveraging distributed, horizontal building blocks under unified management.” The report further states that “This Magic Quadrant: Focuses exclusively on vendors and offerings in the hyperconverged software segment; Drops the system hardware requirement, which is part of the HCIS appliance model; Defines the market segment as hyperconverged infrastructure, allowing for software-only/bring-your-own-hardware, and as-a-service cloud delivery models; Limits the evaluation of integrated storage and data management capabilities to those technologies for which vendors have primary development responsibility and ownership.”

“We feel that, as part of a shift towards software, VMware is well positioned to execute on the evolving HCI market,” Caswell added. “Our belief is that we offer a breadth of solutions spanning from the data center to the cloud and across compute, storage, networking and management. In addition, we are backed by proven software-based business models with some of the industry’s broadest ecosystems.”

VMware vSAN: Continued Innovation Drives Customer Adoption
vSAN is VMware’s simple, enterprise-grade native storage for VMware vSphere that is used by more than 10,000 customers for a range of use cases, including business-critical and cloud-native applications, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), remote office/branch office (ROBO), and disaster recovery environments. (2) VMware vSAN provides customers with an efficient, non-disruptive path to evolve their existing vSphere virtualization environments to a secure hyperconverged platform that is highly available, whether deployed on-premises or in a broad choice of public clouds. Today, VMware offers hyperconverged options with vSAN—from vSAN ReadyNode solutions to the Dell EMC VxRail Appliance to HCI as the underlying building block for the on-demand VMware Cloud on AWS offering. Recent product features include:

  • Native HCI security: Enjoy a software-defined, data-at-rest encryption solution that is built to protect against unwanted access to data. vSAN customers using vSAN Encryption can select any vSAN-certified hardware to further lower hardware costs by avoiding expensive self-encrypting drives (SEDs).
  • Efficient and economical site protection: Adopt enhanced Stretched Clusters with local protection to provide resiliency against both site and local component failures. These highly available clusters can be deployed for up to 50 percent less than leading traditional storage solutions.
  • Proactive cloud analytics: Use vSAN Cloud Analytics and its new analytics framework to optimize environments with access to real-time support notifications and custom recommendations. The cloud-based analytics can be continuously enhanced with new checks and functionality without requiring any customer intervention.
  • Support for nextgeneration hardware: Deploy the latest flash technologies enabling vSAN-powered HCI solutions to accelerate key workloads as new technologies arrive on the market without delays and infrastructure forklift upgrades. vSAN 6.6 introduced industry-first support for Intel® Optane™ SSDs and Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, which can help boost the performance of both general-purpose workloads and write-intensive applications like big data and streaming analytics.

VMware continues to expand use cases for VMware vSAN with the new VMware HCI Acceleration Kit and Project Hatchway. The HCI Acceleration Kit accelerates the adoption of distributed IT by reducing the cost and complexity of expanding enterprise IT features beyond the data center. Project Hatchway enables persistent storage for stateful applications via the vSphere Cloud Provider, which provides access to vSphere storage powered by VMware vSAN or traditional SAN and NAS storage.

To read a complimentary copy of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure, go to:
https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-4QMEPNX&ct=180207&st=sb

Additional Resources

(1) Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure,” John McArthur et al, 6 February 2018.
(2) Internal VMware Analysis, August 2017

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About VMware
VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

