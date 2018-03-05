Home Data Center VMware: Multi-Tiered Routing with NSX-T: In-Kernel Multi-Tenant Routing

VMware: Multi-Tiered Routing with NSX-T: In-Kernel Multi-Tenant Routing

0
VMware: Multi-Tiered Routing with NSX-T: In-Kernel Multi-Tenant Routing
0

Multi-tenancy exists in some shape or form in almost every network. For an Enterprise network, it can be the separation of tenants based on different business units, departments, different security/network policies or compliance requirements. For a service provider, multi-tenancy can simply be separation of different customers (tenants).

Multi-tenancy doesn’t just allow separation of tenants, but also provides control boundaries as to who controls what. For instance, tenant administrators can control/configure the network and security policies for their specific tenants and a service provider administrator can either provide a shared service or provide inter-tenant or WAN connectivity.

In the logical routing world of NSX-T, this provider function can provide connectivity between the tenant logical networks and  physical infrastructure. It can also provide inter-tenant communication or some shared services (like NAT, Load Balancer etc.) to the tenants.

Read the entire article here, Multi-Tiered Routing with NSX-T: In-Kernel Multi-Tenant Routing

Via the fine folks at VMware!

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
News
Security
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1520022735_hqdefault.jpg

          Preventing Meltdown and Spectre

          See how ManageEngine helped John overcome Meltdown and Spectre bugs. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1517428333_maxresdefault.jpg

          DataCore MaxParallel Dashboard – Video Walkthrough

          1516704427_maxresdefault.jpg

          Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – @E2EVC Video

          1519201633_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Transform Your Business with Microsoft IoT in Action Webinar Series

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video