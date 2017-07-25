VMware: Modernising the data center is the way towards digital and DevOps

Business and IT leaders agree that data center and cloud transformation will yield big benefits, ranging from greater business agility and responsiveness to change, greater cost efficiencies and faster time to innovation for new applications.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean scrapping everything that already exists within the business and starting from scratch. Instead, businesses can bring their IT environment up-to-date by modernising the infrastructure, automating IT and running modern apps.

Data center modernisation is at the heart of this movement to change.

For some businesses it could mean a move to DevOps, for others it could be a shift to transforming into a digital business. Many are striving for both. Either way, data center modernisation can lead to a significant boost in speed and agility – two key attributes at the heart of DevOps and digital transformation.

Take Amdocs, a market leader in customer experience software and services. The company had a challenge to provision an environment for developers and testers to work quickly without depending on IT.

“Previously, it took us between three hours to three days to provision an environment, which is market standard. It wasn’t enough for us,” said Golan Remi, Head of Global Business Technologies at Amdocs IT.

“We needed to transform our code from development through testing for the customer in record time, so we conducted a POC with multiple private cloud vendors. The VMware solutions proved to be the closest to our requirements and the easiest to install and operate,” he explained.

The organisation deployed a large-scale private cloud based on VMware’s software-defined data center (SDDC) architecture. It allowed Amdocs to provision thousands of vApps on a daily basis as part of Amdocs’ automated DevOps processes.

