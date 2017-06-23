VMware Mirage Speeds Windows 10 Migration for Physical PCs
Andy Morris is a group product line marketing manager for VMware EUC, managing the personal desktop and applications portfolios. Prior to VMware, Andy was VP of product management at Abaca, and worked for AppSense, LogLogic and IBM. Andy holds a computer science degree from DeMontford University.
You’ve decided that Windows 10 is in your future. Maybe you’ve even got designs on what that future should look like. But how do you get there? How do you move your legacy XP machines? How do you move your 32-bit Windows 7 machines?
Your existing PC estate is vast, complex and interlinked. Regardless of how amazing you are as an administrator, it contains many unknowns and “gotchas” that have been burned into the images and control scripts by countless admins before you.
Read the entire article here, VMware Mirage Speeds Windows 10 Migration for Physical PCs
via the fine folks at VMware!
