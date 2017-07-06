VMware: Millennials and Generation Z: Shaping the Digital Workspace

According to the Pew Research Center, more than one in three American workers are millennials. And in just four years, millennials will account for nearly half the total global workforce. Comprising those born between 1980 and the mid-1990s, millennials are not only the largest demographic in the multi-generational workforce, they are also the first to grow up surrounded by digital technology—smartphones, broadband services, and social media. As a result, millennials are driving the digital transformation of the workplace: a revolution fueled largely by the demand for workplace technology that mirrors the mobility of their personal lives and the simplicity of consumer technology.

The First Digitally Native Generation

Millennials use technology differently than other generations, and in fact expect to have the same kind of experience at work as they do in their personal lives. This expectation is so high that more than 40 percent of millennials say they will not work for an organization that doesn’t offer them the freedom and flexibility of a digital workspace: a feeling shared by only 22 percent of workers from other generations.

