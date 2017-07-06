Home VMware: Millennials and Generation Z: Shaping the Digital Workspace

VMware: Millennials and Generation Z: Shaping the Digital Workspace

0
VMware: Millennials and Generation Z: Shaping the Digital Workspace
0

According to the Pew Research Center, more than one in three American workers are millennials. And in just four years, millennials will account for nearly half the total global workforce. Comprising those born between 1980 and the mid-1990s, millennials are not only the largest demographic in the multi-generational workforce, they are also the first to grow up surrounded by digital technology—smartphones, broadband services, and social media. As a result, millennials are driving the digital transformation of the workplace: a revolution fueled largely by the demand for workplace technology that mirrors the mobility of their personal lives and the simplicity of consumer technology.

The First Digitally Native Generation

Millennials use technology differently than other generations, and in fact expect to have the same kind of experience at work as they do in their personal lives. This expectation is so high that more than 40 percent of millennials say they will not work for an organization that doesn’t offer them the freedom and flexibility of a digital workspace: a feeling shared by only 22 percent of workers from other generations.

Read the entire article here, Millennials and Generation Z: Shaping the Digital Workspace

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Hospitals are busy places, and clinicians are busy people. Healthcare IT administrators are also overworked, with far too much on their plates. Much of that “busy-ness” revolves around the clinical workstation, where the real work in a healthcare environment gets done. Endpoint devices can dictate the speed and efficiency with which clinicians can perform their […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

        Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

        An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

        read more
        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499332120_maxresdefault.jpg

          Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar

          An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and […]

          read more
          1498041298_maxresdefault.jpg

          Managing Security with AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1499005728_maxresdefault.jpg

          Best Practices for Microsoft Architectures on AWS – #AWS Session Video

          1498635924_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Universal Desktop Graphics w/ Citrix XenDesktop UD6 LX51 1920×1080

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video