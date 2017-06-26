VMware: Migrating From a 2-Node to a 3-Node vSAN Cluster

A few months back I put together a post outlining the deployment of a 2-node vSAN cluster (located HERE). Well just like in a customer scenario, a 2-Node cluster might just not be enough resources and there is a need to expand. My lab has proven to fall into that category as my need for additional compute and storage resources has expanded for my Secondary/DR site and a third host is being added. This post will step through the straight forward process of “breaking” the 2-Node configuration.

To streamline the number of screenshots and content for this post a few things have already been taken care of in the lab that you will need to plan for in your own environment as well:

The new host, DR-ESX03, has the latest build of ESXi installed with all relevant patches to match the other nodes in the cluster

I am using a vSphere Distributed Switch (as you should be) for the cluster. I have already added DR-ESX03 to the vDS

The needed VMKernel ports have already been created and assigned to the host (vMotion, vSAN, and Management)

With the table set, let’s get to work!

Read the entire article here, Migrating From a 2-Node to a 3-Node vSAN Cluster

