VMware: Migrate a 2-node (ROBO) vSAN from Windows vCenter (v6.2) to a VCSA (v6.5)
One of my good friends from VMware Poland, Aleksander Bukowinski, contacted me recently on behalf of one of our customers. The customer wished to move their 2-node vSAN cluster and the witness to a new vCenter server. They were currently managing their vSAN with a Windows vCenter server (version 6.2), and wanted to move the vSAN cluster to a new appliance based vCenter Server (version 6.5), which we commonly refer to as the VCSA.
- On the new vCenter create a new vSphere cluster and enable vSAN (manual mode).
- Assign a vSAN license to the new vSAN cluster.
- On the old vCenter disconnect the ESXi hosts and the witness appliance.
- Add one (only one) ESXi host to the new vSphere cluster.
- Wait until the operation is fully completed and add other ESXi hosts, one by one.
- Connect the witness appliance to the new vCenter. Do not add it to any clusters.
- Login to the new vCenter as root.
- Start RVC and run:
# rvc administrator@vsphere.local@localhost
# vsan.stretchedcluster.config_witness <path_to_vsan_cluster> <path_to_witness_app> <preffered fault domain>
e.g.:
# vsan.stretchedcluster.config_witness /localhost/DC/computers/CLS /localhost/DC/computers/witness-1.vlab.net/host Preferred-FD
- Refresh the Web Client and check if the configuration is reflected in “Fault Domains & Stretched clusters”
- Check the vSAN health status if everything is fine
