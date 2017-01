VMware: Migrate a 2-node (ROBO) vSAN from Windows vCenter (v6.2) to a VCSA (v6.5)

One of my good friends from VMware Poland, Aleksander Bukowinski, contacted me recently on behalf of one of our customers. The customer wished to move their 2-node vSAN cluster and the witness to a new vCenter server. They were currently managing their vSAN with a Windows vCenter server (version 6.2), and wanted to move the vSAN cluster to a new appliance based vCenter Server (version 6.5), which we commonly refer to as the VCSA.

On the new vCenter create a new vSphere cluster and enable vSAN (manual mode). Assign a vSAN license to the new vSAN cluster. On the old vCenter disconnect the ESXi hosts and the witness appliance. Add one (only one) ESXi host to the new vSphere cluster. Wait until the operation is fully completed and add other ESXi hosts, one by one. Connect the witness appliance to the new vCenter. Do not add it to any clusters. Login to the new vCenter as root. Start RVC and run:

# rvc administrator@vsphere.local@localhost

# vsan.stretchedcluster.config_witness <path_to_vsan_cluster> <path_to_witness_app> <preffered fault domain>

e.g.:

# vsan.stretchedcluster.config_witness /localhost/DC/computers/CLS /localhost/DC/computers/witness-1.vlab.net/host Preferred-FD Refresh the Web Client and check if the configuration is reflected in "Fault Domains & Stretched clusters" Check the vSAN health status if everything is fine We discussed the steps we thought were needed, and these can be summarized as follows: