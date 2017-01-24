VMware: Maximize your ROI with Industry Recognized Training
The path towards a successful implementation begins with training from Education Services. Whether you are managing a traditional AirWatch environment or deploying Workspace ONE, we offer a training program that will suit the needs of your organization. Contact your AE today or reach out to us directly at awtraining@vmware.com.
From the fine folks at VMware Airwatch.
