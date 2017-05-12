VMware: Managing the world’s travel ecosystem with VMware NSX
Amadeus is a technology company dedicated to the global travel industry, with many customers relying on Amadeus’ technology and services across the entire spectrum of the travel experience, covering bookings, pricing and managing reservations – all the way through to departure.
How does Amadeus shape the future of global travel? Using VMware Integrated OpenStack and NSX, Amadeus has built a platform that connects all its customers to deliver superior responsiveness and ultra-high availability of services. Discover how in our video below:
Read the entire article here, Managing the world’s travel ecosystem with VMware NSX
via the fine folks at VMware!
