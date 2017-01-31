VMware: MAM & Google Play in Feature Pack 2
In November, we announced general availability of the VMware AirWatch 9.0 release. This exciting release delivered major AirWatch product updates, including streamlined setup and configuration across multiple console modules. We constantly look at how we can build automated workflows and system integrations into our platform to:
This month, we are excited to introduce new AirWatch mobile application management (MAM) capabilities to make it even simpler to get apps in the hands of end users.
Guided Setup for VMware Workspace ONE
As we drive toward the digital workspace with Workspace ONE, we continually work to make the transition seamless for existing AirWatch IT admins and end users. In our 9.0 release, we introduced a new “Getting Started” wizard directly in the AirWatch console to guide administrators step-by-step on the transition to Workspace ONE. The wizard walks you through configuring backend integrations, such as APNS and identity management, and then takes you through adding apps to the Workspace ONE catalog.
Read the entire article here, MAM & Google Play in Feature Pack 2
via the fine folks at VMware!
