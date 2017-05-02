VMware: Making the Cross-Cloud Journey: A Primer

For only the second time in its history, enterprise IT is facing fundamental change as the classic data center evolves into a private and multi-cloud model. Since the introduction of the PC in 1981, the model of enterprise computing has been essentially the same for more than 30 years. Throughout that time, enterprise organizations have traditionally managed and operated IT in their own data centers. “But that is starting to change,” says VMware Chief Technology Strategy Officer (CTSO) Guido Appenzeller. Today, the overwhelming majority of businesses want the ability to embrace and work across multiple clouds, both public and private. This goal is “a huge structural transition that is challenging the traditional IT model,” says Appenzeller.

States of Transition

There are many cloud options available to organizations, including private cloud, large public clouds, and a wide range of service provider choices, but to fully capitalize on those options to be able to work across clouds—without adding cost and complexity—requires overcoming some challenges. As enterprises make the journey from private cloud architecture to cross-cloud, “they are finding,” Appenzeller says, “that the process requires several phases of experimentation, learning, and a retooling of their organizational skill sets and teams.”

Read the entire article here, Making the Cross-Cloud Journey: A Primer

