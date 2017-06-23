VMware: Make the Most of Your Storage and Availability with VMware vSAN and vCloud Director
We’re back with another installment of our monthly series: vCloud Architecture Toolkit for Service Providers (vCAT-SP). Each month we share a new article in our ongoing series detailing the numerous use cases of the VMware vCloud Solution. Together, this collection of posts will help you take full advantage of the superior cloud solutions found in the vCloud environment.
This time around we explore two of the most important features required in a successful cloud stack: storage and availability. Particularly, we dive into VMware solutions, vSAN for storage and vCloud Director for availability. The two services are detailed in the following whitepapers:
Below, we provide a brief overview of the information found in the whitepapers. If interested, we encourage you to download the whitepapers and discover the power of vCloud solutions for yourself!
Read the entire article here, Make the Most of Your Storage and Availability with VMware vSAN and vCloud Director
via the fine folks at VMware!
