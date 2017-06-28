VMware: Learn all about vROps REST notifications and REST API’s in 60 minutes

vRealize Operations Manager (vROps) is an absolutely amazing and must have tool for any virtualized datacenter. Out of the box (OOTB), it provides a lot of functionalities. Unlike custom dashboards and super metrics, REST API’s are less explored areas of vROps. For notifications, we typically use “Send an Email” as a notification option. The less explored options are SNMP notifications and REST notifications plugins. So we should use REST notifications plugin over others and how can we do it? How can we utilize the REST API’s to do something programmatically or say simply collect information from vROps? This post answers and explores those options. If you have vROps in your environment and want to explore these areas, then this video is for you.Introduction:

Notification is an important and integral part of any monitoring and analytical tool. A tool may be very good but if it cannot send me a notification, then it is of not much use to me. For example, consider my datacenter has serious issues, few servers went down at 2 a.m. in the morning. I get an alert in the tool console but do not get a notification about it. So I cannot do much about it. So the tool fails the purpose.

The second point, out of the box vROps provides a lot of information. It collects, processes and shows the information in UI console and Dashboards. What if I want to collect some information from vROps and process it as per my requirement? How can I get that RAW information that vROps collects? We can do that easily by using REST API’s. Using REST API’s we can not only collect information but do many tasks programmatically. So to automate REST API’s is very useful. So it is essential to know how to interact and utilize those API’s.

