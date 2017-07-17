VMware Lab Connect Video

VMware Lab Connect™ is a self-paced, technical lab environment designed to enhance your learning experience. These cloud-based, on-demand, labs let you practice the skills learned during instructor-led training, dive deeper into features of interest, and get extra hands-on practice before applying your new skills in an operational environment.

Learn more at http://www.vmware.com/go/labconnect

This video is from the fine folks at VMware Education.