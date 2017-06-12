VMware: Know More, Grow More: VMware Mobility Accreditation – Power of Partnership
The newly released Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management 2017 once again names VMware as the leader with the highest rating on both ability to execute and completeness of vision.
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) landscape has changed considerably over the past seven years. Continued innovation in the space by a market leader is a benefit to partners who will be well prepared to lead their customers on their digital transformation journey.
A great way for partners to participate in the upcoming Mobility, Windows 10 and IoT opportunity is to have a highly competent staff. A good place for Partner Sales Engineers to start is to achieve the VMware Mobility Management Pre-Sales Accreditation.
Read the entire article here, Know More, Grow More: VMware Mobility Accreditation – Power of Partnership
via the fine folks at VMware!
