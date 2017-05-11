VMware: John Muir Health Extends Digital Clinical Workspaces to Its Provider Community

How does a large and diverse healthcare organization see VMware Workspace ONE, VMware Horizon virtual desktops, mobile devices and the cloud as transformative solutions to cut costs, deliver a digital workspace, simplify application access and management and generally delight their users? VMware’s James Millington recently sat down with Bill Hudson, former chief healthcare strategist at VMware and now associate CIO and VP of IT Operations at John Muir Health, to discuss approaches to healthcare tech. John Muir Health is a not-for-profit organization in Northern California, with a network of more than 1,000 physicians and close to 6,000 employees. Here are some highlights from their discussion.

James Millington: John Muir Health is planning to expand its existing VMware Horizon desktop environment and make the move to VMware Workspace ONE. What were the drivers for that decision?

Bill Hudson: As much as possible, we want to remove the technical obstacles in healthcare, and focus on supporting patient care. More and more of our environment is becoming cloud-enabled. We’ve already invested in virtual desktops and RDS applications across the organization in clinical spaces. Our clinicians are increasingly using cloud-based tools – for education, care, and quality. As these applications move to software as a service instead of on premises, how do I create a platform – a single workspace for my clinicians and my administrative organization – where they can work together using all these kinds of applications, in a single integrated pane that provides a unified experience? We looked ahead and said, Workspace ONE will be the tool that can help us do that. We’re bringing all those pieces together into that single place that makes it easy and intuitive for the user to be able to access whatever they need whenever they need.

via the fine folks at VMware!