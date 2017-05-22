VMware: It’s an Application World and We’re All Living in It
As you may have noticed, the VMware Corporate Development Team has been busy this year. In order to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and grow the company, we strive to innovate like a startup, while at the same time acquire cutting-edge technology and talent that enhances our best-in-class R&D engine. We announced earlier our acquisition of Wavefront, a metrics analytics platform. Separately, to sharpen our focus on building great software, we announced the divestiture of our vCloud® Air™ business to our partner OVH.
Today’s News
Today, I am pleased to announce our acquisition of Apteligent’s assets, a company focused on providing analytical insights related to mobile apps. The Apteligent platform helps IT organizations analyze mobile applications in real-time, understand end user behavior related to these applications, and to help address any issues before they impact business outcomes detrimentally.
Read the entire article here, It's an Application World and We're All Living in It
via the fine folks at VMware!
