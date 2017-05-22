VMware: It’s an Application World and We’re All Living in It

As you may have noticed, the VMware Corporate Development Team has been busy this year. In order to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and grow the company, we strive to innovate like a startup, while at the same time acquire cutting-edge technology and talent that enhances our best-in-class R&D engine. We announced earlier our acquisition of Wavefront, a metrics analytics platform. Separately, to sharpen our focus on building great software, we announced the divestiture of our vCloud® Air™ business to our partner OVH.

Today, I am pleased to announce our acquisition of Apteligent’s assets, a company focused on providing analytical insights related to mobile apps. The Apteligent platform helps IT organizations analyze mobile applications in real-time, understand end user behavior related to these applications, and to help address any issues before they impact business outcomes detrimentally.

