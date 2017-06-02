VMware: iSanity helps turn blue sky dreams into a reality
As part of an interview series with our partner community, we spoke with the CEO of iSanity in South Africa, Annelee Le Grange, about being part of vCAN (the VMware vCloud Air Network), and running its whole offering on VMware NSX.
It’s easy for businesses to fall into the trap of thinking they need every piece of new technology possible to keep up with their competitors, whether that’s IoT, hybrid cloud, big data or a number of other technologies. But they must walk before they can run.
The foundation – or the IT backbone – must run smoothly and perfectly support the business infrastructure basics, before any of the blue sky dreams can become a reality. Our clients can dream and we will help make their projects a reality. This is certainly the approach that we took when we looked at how we could provide our clients with the right solutions.
Read the entire article here, Guest blog: iSanity helps turn blue sky dreams into a reality
via the fine folks at VMware!
