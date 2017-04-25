VMware: Is your business paralysed by complexity and drowning in data?

On average it takes 12 weeks to provision new IT infrastructure. This inertia means missed business opportunities and frustration as the needs of the business are not met by legacy approaches to information technology.

And in the meantime, by 2020 the digital universe will have grown to 44 Zetabytes according to IDC. This explosion in data, combined with legacy IT approaches and a rising user expectations driven by ‘consumer IT,’ is creating a perfect storm of dissatisfaction.

Luckily, there’s a solution. Or to be more specific, there are two solutions that work perfectly together.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure and the Software Defined Data Center

In a world where data grows along with user expectations and limited IT budgets, a Software Defined Data Center powered by Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is the only way to go.

