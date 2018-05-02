VMware Introducing the VMware NSX…

Family Matters: Introducing the VMware NSX…

The new VMware NSX portfolio enables organizations to connect, secure and operate an edge-to-edge architecture and delivers networking and security services to applications and data wherever they reside.

This week at Dell Technologies World, Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO, announced the new VMware NSX portfolio as part of the Virtual Cloud Network unveiling.

The NSX networking and The post Family Matters: Introducing the VMware NSX Portfolio appeared first on Network Virtualization .

Read the entire article here, Family Matters: Introducing the VMware NSX…

Via the fine folks at VMware!