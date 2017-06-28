VMware Introduces docs.vmware.com
Today we are pleased to announce the official launch of docs.vmware.com. This portal unifies the product documentation for all VMware products, versions, and languages into a single platform so you can find the information that you are looking for more quickly and easily. VMware products offer a wide range of business solutions from desktop virtualization to supporting your hybrid cloud. We’ve heard your feedback that finding the right information can be difficult. Our search was out of date, the look and feel were not modern, the content was siloed, and the docs were not available on mobile devices. To address these problems, we decided to start from scratch. The design of this site is meant to enable you to better filter content, find relevant answers, and create custom views of information that you can access on any device.
Key Features for You
Here are a few features that we hope will help you find the information that you need.
It’s All About Search
Read the entire article here, Introducing docs.vmware.com – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published