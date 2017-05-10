VMware introduces IoT infrastructure management solution
VMware’s Pulse IoT Center is a secure, enterprise grade, end to end IoT infrastructure management solution which allows OT and IT to have complete control over their IoT use cases, from the edge all the way to the cloud. VMware can help you simplify IoT complexity, improve the reliability and security of your IoT infrastructure, and accelerate the ROI of your IoT use case.
From the fine folks at VMware TV.
