VMware Introduces Integrations with Dell EMC to Accelerate Workforce Transformation

Combining industry-leading VMware End-User Computing solutions and Dell client management and VDI infrastructure solutions streamlines management and can drive down costs

DELL EMC WORLD 2017- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today introduced new technology integrations with Dell that enhance VMware End-User Computing solutions to help customers realize the benefits of workplace transformation through mobile, desktop and cloud technologies. Integrating industry-leading solutions, organizations of all sizes and industries with various use cases will be able to leverage converged infrastructure to optimize integrated desktop and application workloads and utilize unified endpoint management (UEM) to streamline management and significantly drive down costs.

Integration between VMware AirWatch® and Dell Client Command Suite will extend remote management capabilities for key Dell hardware system attributes to enhance AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management™ (UEM). Additionally, at Dell EMC World, Dell announced Dell EMC VDI Complete Solutions that will offer a complete desktop and application virtualization solution powered by VMware Horizon® with workload optimized infrastructure, integrated software, optional Dell Wyse thin clients and industry-leading pricing.

These integrated solutions showcase the benefits of Dell Technologies, a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build its digital future, transform IT and protect the most important asset — information.

“VMware and Dell, together, are delivering powerful business benefits that can drive down cost and time-to-desktop that can have a real impact to the bottom line for organizations, and also to front line IT practitioners,” said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “Integrating industry-leading solutions from both companies demonstrates that we are better together and in a stronger position to help businesses frustrated with the burden of managing multiple vendor contracts, service level agreements, solution management consoles and everything in between that drive up the total cost of ownership.”

“Organizations are looking for solutions that will help them accelerate their workforce transformation while controlling cost and complexity,” said Steve Lalla, senior vice president and general manager, commercial client software & solutions, Dell. “Through our close collaboration with VMware, we are able to deliver integrated solutions from the endpoint to the data center and required software that will provide even greater value to organizations than ever before.”

Enhancing VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management

VMware AirWatch integrates with Dell Client Command Suite — client systems management tools for Dell commercial client PCs — to extend management capabilities to key system attributes. With this integration, IT admins can query and retrieve critical system attributes, configure basic input/output system (BIOS) settings, and take remediation actions from the same AirWatch console that is used to manage all Windows OS polices, apps and endpoints across an organization. With the ability to query and report key system attributes — including service tag information, BIOS version and battery status — IT can proactively manage Dell commercial PCs directly with AirWatch, minimizing user downtown and ensuring business continuity.

This integration helps IT assess BIOS security and take actions to remediate and improve alignment with compliance requirements. IT can remotely configure BIOS passwords, enable use of Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and take remediation actions on non-compliant devices from a single AirWatch admin console. This serves as another example of how AirWatch has evolved from being an enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution to a unified endpoint management (UEM) solution.

Complete End-to-End VDI Solutions, Fast and Simple

Implementing client virtualization solutions can be expensive, uncertain and difficult to determine the true cost of acquisition. Dell EMC VDI Complete Solutions offer a complete end-to-end desktop and application virtualization solution that is quick to deploy and simple to manage. VDI Complete includes the VxRail Appliance family of fully integrated, preconfigured and pre-tested HCI appliances that offers the industry’s only HCI appliances powered by VMware vSAN™ and are jointly engineered with VMware. Customers can leverage a single, ready-to-deploy solution with all the necessary components needed to provision virtual desktops and applications in half the steps and time compared to deploying individual solutions.

With multiple configuration options to choose from, customers can start small and predictably pay as they grow with the option to build or buy an on-premises or cloud managed solution. Customers can also take advantage of streamlined procurement and sales and enjoy significant savings on end-to-end solutions (infrastructure, software and endpoints) compared to purchasing the same solutions a-la-carte.

“Tighter integration between VMware End-User Computing and Dell EMC solutions was to be expected after the acquisition,” said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President of IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure Group at IDC. “With combined industry leadership in several key enterprise and cloud markets including end-user computing, virtual desktop infrastructure, enterprise servers, storage systems and enterprise mobility management, the new Dell Technologies family can put hardware, software, and services offerings together to meet evolving customer needs to deliver new and more comprehensive business solutions. This announcement appears to be the first step in that direction.”

Availability and Pricing

The VMware AirWatch integration with Dell Client Command Suite is available immediately. Contact VMware sales or reseller partners for pricing. The Dell EMC VDI Complete Solutions is available immediately through Dell EMC. Contact Dell EMC for pricing.

