VMware Introduces Enterprise Systems Connector
You asked for it, and we delivered. Happy to announce availability ofVMware Enterprise Systems Connector (VESC), a unified installer to install bothVMware IDM connector and AirWatch Cloud Connector (ACC)on the Windows platform starting with AirWatch 9.1 release. You can download the VESC installer from the AirWatch console.
Here’s detailed description onVMware Enterprise Systems Connector by Andrew Hornsby, Product Manager responsible for this component.
OverviewIn AirWatch 9.1, the AirWatch Cloud Connector (ACC) and VMware Identity Manager connector have been included as components in a new Windows installer called the VMware Enterprise Systems Connector. During the installation process, you will be able to choose which components to install, as shown below.
Read the entire article here, Introducing VMware Enterprise Systems Connector
via the fine folks at VMware!
