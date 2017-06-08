Home VMware: Intelligent Operations: The Importance of Training

VMware: Intelligent Operations: The Importance of Training

0
VMware: Intelligent Operations: The Importance of Training
0

VMware’s VMware vRealize Operations, VMware vRealize Log Insight, and VMware vRealize Network Insight enable Intelligent Operations. From the vRealize Operations Manager out-of-the-box dashboards and metrics, guided analytics-based root cause analysis with recommended remediation, integrated vRealize Log Insight providing context sensitive logs, vRealize Network Insights mapping of data paths across virtual overlay and physical underlay coupled to fully customizable dashboards, super metrics, prioritize alerting with actionable recommendations, policy-driven automation and policy-based, intelligent workload placement and best-fit re-balancing, proactively and predictively operating your private and even multi-cloud environments is within reach.

Why am I showing you these phones? Because this is a very familiar transition from something very basic, primitive to something highly functional, agile, powerful. Can you use a smart phone as a basic phone, just for calling? You can, but it wouldn’t be smart!

Unfortunately, many of the customers with which I’ve been working only use the basic out-of-the box capabilities of highly-capable products and use them in the same reactive way they’ve used their more traditional monitoring and troubleshooting tools. I’ll never forget the customer who was really excited about showing me how they had integrated vRealize Operations Manager into their Network Operations Center and were displaying dashboards on their big control screen. I had to temper my look of surprise when all they were displaying was red-yellow-green categorized alerts! I was expecting to at least see dynamic threshold-based trending for their critical application infrastructure based on the conversation we had just completed. This is a common behavior I’m seeing and hearing about from colleagues, customers currently using very basic vRealize Operations Manager while they could be and should be taking advantage of the vRealize Operations Manager capabilities enabling intelligent operations.

Read the entire article here, Intelligent Operations: The Importance of Training

via the fine folks at VMware!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Docker Enterprise Edition (EE) is designed for enterprise development and IT teams who build, ship and run business critical applications in production at scale. Docker EE provides a fully integrated solution that includes the container engine, built-in orchestration, a private registry, and container lifecycle management to help you build a secure software supply chain. As […]

        read more
        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496898209_maxresdefault.jpg

          Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 Video

          The NEW 2017 VeeamON Forums are designed to connect Asia’s leading IT experts and visionaries for sharing and learning how to ensure Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 will be filled with inspiration, education and networking opportunities — all designed to help you operate 24.7.365. Learn more: https://go.veeam.com/veeamon-forum-asia This video is from […]

          read more
          1496879255_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Citrix Synergy Highlight Video

          1496878721_maxresdefault.jpg

          Bill Philbin is interviewed by Peter McKay, Co-CEO, Veeam

          606091233_1280x720.jpg

          Workspot DaaS 2.0 Architecture Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video