VMware: Intelligent Operations: The Importance of Training

VMware’s VMware vRealize Operations, VMware vRealize Log Insight, and VMware vRealize Network Insight enable Intelligent Operations. From the vRealize Operations Manager out-of-the-box dashboards and metrics, guided analytics-based root cause analysis with recommended remediation, integrated vRealize Log Insight providing context sensitive logs, vRealize Network Insights mapping of data paths across virtual overlay and physical underlay coupled to fully customizable dashboards, super metrics, prioritize alerting with actionable recommendations, policy-driven automation and policy-based, intelligent workload placement and best-fit re-balancing, proactively and predictively operating your private and even multi-cloud environments is within reach.

Why am I showing you these phones? Because this is a very familiar transition from something very basic, primitive to something highly functional, agile, powerful. Can you use a smart phone as a basic phone, just for calling? You can, but it wouldn’t be smart!

Unfortunately, many of the customers with which I’ve been working only use the basic out-of-the box capabilities of highly-capable products and use them in the same reactive way they’ve used their more traditional monitoring and troubleshooting tools. I’ll never forget the customer who was really excited about showing me how they had integrated vRealize Operations Manager into their Network Operations Center and were displaying dashboards on their big control screen. I had to temper my look of surprise when all they were displaying was red-yellow-green categorized alerts! I was expecting to at least see dynamic threshold-based trending for their critical application infrastructure based on the conversation we had just completed. This is a common behavior I’m seeing and hearing about from colleagues, customers currently using very basic vRealize Operations Manager while they could be and should be taking advantage of the vRealize Operations Manager capabilities enabling intelligent operations.

via the fine folks at VMware!