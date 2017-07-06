VMware: Intelligent Operations: Monitoring and Change Management

Change Management – seen as both a blessing and a curse by IT. When I ran infrastructure operations for a global ASP back in the day, I saw it as a necessary evil that I learned to love over time. While at VMware, I’ve worked with customers who either don’t have change management or don’t fully, completely, and consistently apply it. The result being chaos, late nights with nothing to show because of back-outs, or worse a poorly implemented change resulting in outages down the road if not right away. I’ve even seen this happen with customers who have a well-defined and executed Request for Change and Change Advisory Board process. Why? Because they don’t complete the process by properly orchestrating the change window or performing the post change audit. While a blog isn’t the appropriate place to fully address these change execution challenges, there is room to highlight one addition to the change window that can make an enormous difference – monitoring during the change window. This may seem obvious, but it’s amazing how often it’s not included as an explicit part of the change management process.

Let’s use a simple example of a distributed firewall ruleset change in the context of NSX micro-segmentation. Let’s say we’re either implementing or changing an inter-application firewall ruleset effecting communication between App A and App B in different criticality or confidentiality zones like that shown below.

Depending on the VMware tools you have at your disposal, there are at least three ways to easily monitor the change as it happens to ensure nothing untoward happens with communications between the applications.

Read the entire article here, Intelligent Operations: Monitoring and Change Management

