VMware: Instem Brings Life-Changing Products to Market Faster with VMware and Datapipe
Instem is a global life sciences IT company. This puts them in the unique position that they need to meet strict compliance standards while being able to scale as needed. When looking for a cloud partner that allowed them to do all that and more, Instem turned to Datapipe and the VMware vCloud® Air™ Network.Every day, Instem helps over 500 companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and agro-chemical industry to deliver products to market that enhance people’s lives every day. They help people to live longer, to live better, and to be able to do things that they normally wouldn’t have been able to do. In short, these products are having a significant, positive impact on the world.
When Instem needed to grow, they had to be careful in choosing their cloud partner. Working with the industries that they do, compliance and security are extremely important. Also, given that they are global, this importance becomes double; the compliance has to be internationally recognized and globally applied by the cloud partner. Instem also needed a partner that would grow with them.
Read the entire article here, Instem Brings Life-Changing Products to Market Faster with VMware and Datapipe
via the fine folks at VMware!
