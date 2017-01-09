VMware Instant Clone-Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop

So some while back, VMware announced Instant Clone Tech Preview for Citrix XenDesktop and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the tech preview! So for those who are not aware of the Instant Clone technology i, they are similar to MCS machines in that all desktops read from a master disk and write to their own disk, but Instant Clone takes it one step further by doing the same thing with memory. Instant Clones utilize a new feature of vSphere 6 where desktop VMs are forked (that is, Instant Clones are created) off a running VM—instead of cloning a powered-off VM—which provides savings for provisioning, updates, and memory utilization.

This preview has some requirements in order to use it. First of you need to have the latest AppVolumes 2.12 version, XenDesktop 7.8, and of course the Instant Clone bits. (Note the picture shows XenDesktop 7.9 which I’ve used in the lab environment.

So before we start with the Instant clone configuration we need to have a XenDesktop controller setup, where we will install the instant clone client which integrates into Citrix Studio where we will do the configuration. We also need to have AppVolumes finished setup and configured (Which you can do by following the configuration here –> http://msandbu.org/getting-started-with-vmware-appvolumes/ )

