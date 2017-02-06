VMware: Inside the Mind of a User Experience Designer
Quite often, people think of user experience (UX) simply in terms of the end product, (i.e., the page layout, the buttons, the labels, etc.—essentially, the elements you see onscreen). However, as UX designers, we often view our role in the UX process similar to that of a building architect.
Much like the way an architect designs a building, UX designers lay out the way a webpage looks and how it all works together. This metaphor can be applied in many ways, but this comparison falls short in terms of representing the breadth of responsibilities currently expected of this role. Over the years, the field of UX and the scope of this role has expanded throughout organizations. Additionally, this view doesn’t help to explain how we as designers work or the goals we are seeking to meet.
As we navigate our way throughout the design process, our mindsets shift through a series of different stages. To help people outside the field better understand our goals, challenges and the way we think, there are several parallels that can be made to help put it all in perspective.
Read the entire article here, Inside the Mind of a User Experience Designer | VMware End-User Computing Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper