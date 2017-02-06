VMware: Inside the Mind of a User Experience Designer

Quite often, people think of user experience (UX) simply in terms of the end product, (i.e., the page layout, the buttons, the labels, etc.—essentially, the elements you see onscreen). However, as UX designers, we often view our role in the UX process similar to that of a building architect.

Much like the way an architect designs a building, UX designers lay out the way a webpage looks and how it all works together. This metaphor can be applied in many ways, but this comparison falls short in terms of representing the breadth of responsibilities currently expected of this role. Over the years, the field of UX and the scope of this role has expanded throughout organizations. Additionally, this view doesn’t help to explain how we as designers work or the goals we are seeking to meet.

As we navigate our way throughout the design process, our mindsets shift through a series of different stages. To help people outside the field better understand our goals, challenges and the way we think, there are several parallels that can be made to help put it all in perspective.

