VMware: Infosecurity is inspiring Europe with thought provoking industry trends

Infosecurity Europe is the region’s number one information security event; security experts are flying in from all over the globe, to attend the largest European conference programme, attracting over 360 exhibitors and more than 18,000 delegates. With our focus on providing transformational security solutions and best practice advice to our customers, VMware will have a significant presence at the event, between Tuesday 6th and Thursday 8th June.

The event is aimed at a wide range of different visitors, including senior IT or infosecurity decision makers, buyers, technical experts and those new to the IT and information security area altogether. As long as you work in IT, there are great reasons to come along to Infosecurity Europe and visit the VMware stand.

The two top reasons IT professionals visit the event is to look for inspiration and to keep up with state-of-the-art industry trends. One of these is an increasingly widespread interest in container technology such as Docker, to build, ship and run distributed applications. However, the adoption of containers in live production environments is much more limited due to concerns around security.

