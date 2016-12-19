Home Applications VMware, Inc. – Companies Across Industries Embrace the VMware Workspace ONE Platform for Delivering Consumer Simple and Enterprise Secure Digital Workspaces

City of Lansing, Michigan, LCMC Health and Western Carolina University select VMware AirWatch, Horizon and Workspace ONE to power digital transformation

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that the City of Lansing, Michigan, LCMC Health, and Western Carolina University have selected the VMware Workspace™ ONE™ platform as the solution of choice for delivering secure digital workspaces for flexible workstyles and bring your own device (BYOD). Powered by a combination of VMware AirWatch®, VMware Horizon® and VMware Workspace ONE identity management, the Workspace ONE platform is a simple and secure enterprise platform that delivers and manages any application on any device using a digital workspace that integrates identity, application and enterprise mobility management.

“Digital transformation is taking place across industries as organizations look to cloud, mobile and virtualization technologies to help respond to employee, customer and competitive demands,” said Dave Grant, vice president, Product Marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. “The VMware Workspace ONE platform can help simplify the digital transformation experience, enable organizations to deliver a secure digital workspace that enables greater end-user mobility through the cloud, and help organizations complete the journey swiftly while driving down costs.”

Higher Education

Western Carolina University in North Carolina serves approximately 10,000 students and 1,300 faculty and staff, and embraces BYOD. The IT team needed to enable end-users with secure access to university resources specific to their roles, using any device, at any time, from anywhere. The University selected VMware Workspace ONE including VMware Horizon 7 and VMware App Volumes™ to help modernize their approach to end-user computing and further their digital transformation. Workspace ONE is made available through the student portal and provides identity management, single sign-on and federated access to university applications through a secure digital workspace. Remote Desktop Session (RDS) applications through Horizon and App Volumes are used by the IT support team and admissions department among others, for instant access to applications and an optimized experience on smartphones and tablets. And Horizon virtual desktops are made available to students, faculty and staff so work can be accomplished any time from any device.

“Embracing digital transformation using VMware Workspace ONE, Horizon and App Volumes has delivered the beginning of culture and productivity gains we expected to see during phase one of our implementation,” said Sara Smith, Client Technology Manager at Western Carolina University. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with VMware as we grow our implementation across the university.”

Healthcare

A public-private partnership with the state of Louisiana, University Medical Center New Orleans is operated by LCMC Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system managing five hospitals and employing more than 8,200 physicians, clinicians, and support personnel in the greater New Orleans metropolitan area. The IT department faced the daunting challenge of opening a billion-dollar hospital in roughly six months, and the additional goals of lowering operating expenses and developing a solution that would provide flexibility and efficient application delivery while maintaining always-on status. The implementation of a Digital Clinical Workspace, enabled by VMware Workspace ONE, allowed LCMC Health to meet these goals. For the medical staff, the combination of virtual apps and desktops by VMware Horizon with single sign-on (SSO) has reduced log-in times significantly, allowing healthcare providers to spend more time with patients rather than waiting for a computer. Additionally, this has made it easier for medical staff to obtain patient information and access the information from various devices. LCMC works with VMware to support approximately 5,000 devices at UMC New Orleans, including thin clients, desktop computers, and wireless devices.

“Delivering a digital workspace allows us to offer tremendous flexibility in supporting end user preferences as they’ve come to expect with the consumerization of IT,” said Tanya Townsend, SVP and CIO, LCMC Health. “VMware helps us deliver a great digital experience for our physicians and staff, making sure they have access to all the right tools they need any time, any place.”

Public Sector/Goverment

As the capital of Michigan and part of the mid-Michigan area leading the state’s growth, the City of Lansing hired its first CIO in 2016 to steer its Lansing 3.0 initiative. With a vision to enhance citizen engagement and offer greater technology-based customer service improvements to its citizens, the city needed to modernize its IT infrastructure while ensuring efficient allocation of limited resources. The city selected VMware AirWatch, Horizon and Workspace ONE as a cost-effective means of replacing an aging desktop PC infrastructure, providing a secure platform for enhancing the city’s disaster recovery capabilities, and enabling more responsive service.

“The citizens of Lansing are embracing mobile technologies, like our Lansing Connect app, to report service requests and track follow-up,” said Collin Boyce, CIO for the City of Lansing. “City staff need access to the latest digital workspace tools to accelerate this virtuous cycle of citizen engagement. With the VMware Workspace ONE platform, we can leverage VMware mobile and cloud desktop technologies so our staff can have secure access to the software tools and information they need for better and more efficient customer service.”

Additional Resources

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers accelerate their digital transformation. VMware enables enterprises to master a software-defined approach to business and IT with VMware Cross-Cloud Architecture™ and solutions for the data center, mobility, and security. With 2015 revenue of $6.6 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

 

