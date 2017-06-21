VMware Identity Manager (vIDM) for Log Insight
VMware Identity Manager (vIDM)is free withLog Insight, but it is a separatevirtual appliance (VA)that needs to be deployed (unless the customers has vRealize Automationwhich comes withvIDMintegrated and Log Insightcould then integrate with thevIDMin vRealize Automation.) Log Insight customers’ are entitled to use vIDM for Single Sign-On and authentication. vIDM is available to all versions of Log Insight, including Log Insight for vCenter and Log Insight for NSX.
vIDM is a service that extends on-premises directory infrastructure to provide a seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience for Log Insight as a separate VA.More information on vIDM can be found here.
VMware Identity Manager does not replace Active Directory, it integrates with it. Microsoft Active Directory integration will be configured in VMware Identity Manager instead of Log Insight. You can read on the difference between Log Insight and AD here.
vIDM is free for Log Insight and included in Log Insight 4.5 download page as a separateVA. vIDM VA is included in Log Insight 4.5 Download page as shown below:
