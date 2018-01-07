VMware Identity Manager Integration with ADFS – Demo Video

In this video, learn how to integrate VMware Identity Manager with Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS) in order to establish AD FS as a VMware Workspace ONE identity provider.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.