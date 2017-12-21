VMware Identity Manager 3.0 Deep Dive

Learn what’s new in VMware Identity Manager 3.0, which enables access control and application management in the integrated VMware Workspace ONE digital workspace platform.

VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc.

This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.